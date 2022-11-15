Cleveland's Francona wins AL Manager of the Year award

FILE - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Aug. 4, 2022, in Cleveland. Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the AL Central title. Francona received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)