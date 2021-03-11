Denis Shapovalov drops Qatar Open quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts as he watches a video replay of a line call during his third round match against compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Shapovalov lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Brownbill