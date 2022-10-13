Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

Vancouver Canucks' Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche's Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck