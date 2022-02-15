F1 driver Latifi hired bodyguards after death threats

FILE - Williams driver Nicholas Latifi of Canada attends a media conference at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, on July 29, 2021. Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi was so affected by online abuse and death threats that he hired security when he went on a sight-seeing trip to London with his girlfriend. The 26-year-old Canadian received the threats after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, where he crashed his Williams car into a wall with a few laps left. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)