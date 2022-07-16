McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Mario Alford, right, avoids a tackle by Toronto Argonauts' Wynton McManis during the first half of CFL action at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday, July 16, 2022. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in a separate play to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an entertaining but often chippy Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese