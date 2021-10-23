Canadian Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos snaps UFC losing streak with win over Souza

Randa Markos, of Windsor, Ont., raises her arms after winning her strawweight bout against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Fight Night 89 on Saturday, June 18, 2016 in Ottawa. Randa, a Canadian strawweight, snapped a four-fight losing streak Saturday with a unanimous decision over Livinha (The Brazilian Gangster) Souza . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand