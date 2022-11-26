Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall

FILE - USA's Landon Donovan, left, celebrates with DaMarcus Beasley after scoring a penalty kick against Mexico during the second half of the Gold Cup Soccer game, Sunday, June 24, 2007, in Chicago. Donovan and Beasley were elected Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)