Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

Former Vancouver Canucks' enforcer Gino Odjick gets up out of a wheelchair and waves to hundreds of fans that gathered to support him outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014. Odjick announced on the NHL hockey team's website last Thursday that he was diagnosed with AL (Primary) Amyloidosis and could have months or even weeks to live. The condition causes abnormal protein to be produced leading to the hardening of the heart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck