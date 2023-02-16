Olympic champion weightlifter Christine Girard named Pan Am Games chef de mission

Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard holds up the gold and bronze Olympic medals she was awarded during a ceremony in Ottawa on December 3, 2018. Girard has been named Canada's chef de mission for the Pan American Games in Chile later this year. The 38-year-old from Rouyn-Noranda, Que., will lead the Canadian team into Santiago’s Pan Am Games from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld