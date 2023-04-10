Blue Jays return to Rogers Centre good for Toronto's tourism and hospitality sectors

From left, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro, Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers, and Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri, cut a giant ribbon in the outfield to unveil new renovations completed to the Rogers Centre stadium, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto, Thursday, April 6, 2023. It's not just baseball fans that are excited to see the Toronto Blue Jays return to Rogers Centre — local businesses are happy too.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston