Dajome scores twice as Vancouver Whitecaps blank Toronto FC 3-0 in pre-season play

Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, left, is upended by Toronto FC's Lukas MacNaughton during the first half of the Canadian Championship soccer final, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Dajome scored twice in the second half to help the Vancouver Whitecaps blank Toronto FC 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday at the Coachella Valley Invitational. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck