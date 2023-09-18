MLS terminates contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic (8) warms up prior to an MLS soccer match against Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of Miljevic. An investigation found that he engaged in conduct detrimental to the league and violated his standard player agreement, MLS said Monday in a one-paragraph news release.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Kelley