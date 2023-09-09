Los Angeles Rams put WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with lingering hamstring issue

FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Kupp, the 2021 Super Bowl MVP, had 75 catches for 812 yards in just nine games last year before an injury ended his season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)