Stellato-Dudek aiming for first Canadian figure skating, at age 39

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stellato-Dudek hopes to capture her first Canadian figure skating title, at the age of 39, and more than 20 years after she initially retired from the sport. But a viral infection that’s been bothering her for nine weeks could get in the way.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Antonio Calanni