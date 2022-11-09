Family first: Winnipeg Blue Bombers' success story built on caring culture

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Jake Thomas (95) sacks Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 22, 2022. The Blue Bombers, who host the B.C. Lions (12-6) in the West Division final at IG Field this Sunday, often refer to the team’s special culture and how they’re like a family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.