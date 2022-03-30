Karin Harjo is the new head coach of Canada's women's Alpine ski team.
Harjo becomes the first-ever woman to lead a national ski team at the World Cup level.
She joins Canada's Alpine ski program after 11 years as a coach with U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Harjo has worked with former world champions Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin in her time with the American team.
In 2016, she became the first woman to design a FIS World Cup slalom course.
