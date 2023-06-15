Canada's Bianca Andreescu drops second-round match at Libema Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu reacts as she plays Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Andreescu was eliminated from the Libema Open on Thursday after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thibault Camus