Riders' Mario Alford named CFL's top special-teams player

Most outstanding special teams player, returner Mario Alford of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

REGINA - Mario Alford of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was named the CFL’s top special-teams player Thursday.

The announcement came during the CFL awards banquet, with voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league coaches.

Earlier this week, Alford signed a contract extension with the Riders. He was slated to become a free agent in February.

Alford had a CFL-high four return TDs this season (two kickoff, one punt, one missed field goal) in 13 regular-season games.

His four return touchdowns were a Saskatchewan team record.

Chandler Worthy of the Montreal Alouettes was the finalist.

The Riders acquired Alford from Montreal on July 3 for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.

