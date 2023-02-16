Competition for role in CF Montreal attack heats up as season opener nears

CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto slips on his cleats during the first day of training camp in Montreal on January 9, 2023. CF Montreal had one of the most lethal attacks in Major League Soccer last season, finishing fifth in goals scored en route posting to the third best record in the league. After losing one of the driving forces behind that attack when midfielder Djordje Mihailovic left for the Netherlands with no clear replacement, competition is heating up in training camp to see who will fill the void. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson