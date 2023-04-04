Hockey Hall of Fame debuts exhibit on women's game

Team Canada’s Sarah Fillier, left, Angela James, second left, HHOF 2010, GM of Toronto Six and Jayna Hefford, second right, HHOF 2018, Chairperson, PWHPA and Team Sweden’s Anna Kjellbin pose with a trophy at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Hockey Hall of Fame opened an exhibit dedicated to the trailblazers of the women’s game chronicling their remarkable journey spanning more than 130 years. Over 100 artifacts will be installed to tell their story. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - The Hockey Hall of Fame has unveiled a new exhibit showcasing the women's game.

Hall of Famers Angela James and Jayna Hefford were on hand to put the finishing touches on the exhibit in downtown Toronto, placing trophies named after them into a display case.

The exhibit's debut was timed to coincide with this week's women's world hockey championship in nearby Brampton, Ont.

Players representing Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Czechia were also in attendance.

The exhibit includes nearly 100 artifacts from over 130 years of women's hockey history.

Some highlights include the Clarkson Cup, Abby Hoffman Trophy, Jayna Hefford CWHL MVP Trophy and Angela James Bowl for CWHL top scorer.

