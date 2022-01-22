Saturday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3

Boston 3 Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 7 Arizona 3

Toronto 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 7 Carolina 4

Washington 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 Detroit 1

Minnesota 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 7 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 7 Rochester 3

Manitoba 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Hershey 5 Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5 Bridgeport 3

Rockford 3 Texas 2 (SO)

Utica 6 Syracuse 3

Henderson 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

Ontario 7 Tucson 3

Colorado 3 Iowa 2

Abbotsford 5 San Diego 3

Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3

Laval at Belleville, ppd

---

NBA

Milwaukee 133 Sacramento 127

Cleveland 94 Oklahoma City 87

Phoenix 113 Indiana 103

---

NFL

Divisional Playoffs

Cincinnati 19 Tennessee 16

San Francisco 13 Green Bay 10

---

NLL

Philadelphia 18 Rochester 10

Buffalo at Halifax, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.