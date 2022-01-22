Saturday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3
Boston 3 Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 7 Arizona 3
Toronto 3 N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 7 Carolina 4
Washington 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Nashville 4 Detroit 1
Minnesota 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Edmonton 5 Calgary 3
Tampa Bay 7 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 7 Rochester 3
Manitoba 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Hershey 5 Hartford 0
Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 2
Providence 5 Bridgeport 3
Rockford 3 Texas 2 (SO)
Utica 6 Syracuse 3
Henderson 4 Stockton 3 (OT)
Ontario 7 Tucson 3
Colorado 3 Iowa 2
Abbotsford 5 San Diego 3
Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3
Laval at Belleville, ppd
---
NBA
Milwaukee 133 Sacramento 127
Cleveland 94 Oklahoma City 87
Phoenix 113 Indiana 103
---
NFL
Divisional Playoffs
Cincinnati 19 Tennessee 16
San Francisco 13 Green Bay 10
---
NLL
Philadelphia 18 Rochester 10
Buffalo at Halifax, ppd.
---
