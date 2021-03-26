Two more Toronto Raptors players out because of COVID-19 health and safety reasons

Toronto Raptors' Paul Watson shoots during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The team says guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Ehrmann, Pool