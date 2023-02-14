Boxing Canada to boycott women's championships over Russian, Belarusian involvement

Boxing Canada announced Tuesday it is joining a boycott of the upcoming women's world championships due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Canada's Myriam da Silva, right, lands a punch on Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez, of the Dominican Republic, during their women's welterweight 69-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Frank Franklin II