Three Canadian women make watch list for NCAA soccer's Hermann Trophy

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez (11) and Canada defender Jade Rose (3) compete for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Canadians Rose, Maya Antoine and Mya Jones are among the the 56 women named to the to the 2023 Hermann Trophy watch list.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack