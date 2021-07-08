Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves from the vehicle to media upon his arrival an accommodation Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Bach arrived on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Tokyo as Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga was set to declare a state of emergency that is likely to result in a ban on fans from the Tokyo Olympics as coronavirus infections spread across the capital. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)