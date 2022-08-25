New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

Mark Noonan poses in this recent handout photo. Mark Noonan was introduced Thursday as the new commissioner of the Canadian Premier League and chief executive officer of Canadian Soccer Business, replacing David Clanachan who left the role in January. One of Noonan’s first challenges will be dealing with concerns raised by both the men’s and women’s national teams over the link between Canada Soccer and Canadian Soccer Business (CSB). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Premier League