Canada has reached the final round of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF for the first time since 1996-97 in the buildup to France '98. A look at some of the milestones along the way:
— Canada's 3-0 win over Haiti on Tuesday tied the men's national team's records for most consecutive wins (six, for the third time) and most wins in a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign (six, tying 1992-93 and 1996-97).
— The Canadian men set a record for most goals in a season, beating 2019’s 28 goals with 31 goals halfway through the 2021 calendar.
— Veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan set a Canadian career record for most clean sheets at the international “A” level (24).
— Striker Cyle Larin set a Canadian record for most goals in a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign (seven) and tied Alex Bunbury’s career record for most goals all-time in FIFA World Cup qualifying (11).
(Source: Canada Soccer)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.