Canada names 21-woman roster for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez (11) and Canada defender Jade Rose (3) compete for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Rose, Olivia Smith and Zoe Burns, who have all won caps at the senior level, will lead Canada at next month's FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Phelan M. Ebenhack