Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada perform in the pair's free skating program during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Stepanov