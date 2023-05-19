Kyle Dubas out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs after five seasons

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on Monday, May 15, 2023. Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday the 37-year-old's contract that was scheduled to expire June 30 won't be renewed ahead of the 2023-24 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette