Alouettes eyeing first in CFL East ahead of season-ending two-game set with Argos

Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Avery Williams (42) rolls upside down as he tackles Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. With two games remaining, the Alouettes are set to embark on a home-and-home series that will decide first place in the Canadian Football League's East Division.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang