Montreal Alouettes GM Maciocia dips into free-agent waters to shore up club's defence

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Alex Green gets tackled by Edmonton's Almondo Sewell, left, and Alex Bazzie, right, during the first half of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., on August 23, 2018. Montreal Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia said he expected to look towards defensive help in CFL agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players, including Sewell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch