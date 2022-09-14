Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) runs with the ball during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The Elks signed American quarterback Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season.

"Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks."

Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games this season, all starts. The six-foot-five, 232-pound quarterback is in his second year with Edmonton.

Cornelius started eight-of-14 games last year with Edmonton. He threw for 1,795 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 149 yards and a TD.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.