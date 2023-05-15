Toronto FC loses influential assistant GM Jack Dodd to Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers technical director Jack Dodd poses for a photo in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 13 2023. Dodd, an important member of Toronto FC's front office who helped build the club from MLS doormat to champion, has left to join the Portland Timbers as their technical director. Dodd spent nine years with Toronto, most recently as assistant general manager of player personnel and scouting. Dodd watched the world for TFC, helping identify and acquire former MLS MVPs Sebastian Giovinco and Alejandro Pozuelo as well as Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Portland Timbers, Craig Mitchelldyer