Oilers acquire veteran forward Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes centre Nick Bjugstad (17) gets hooked by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Edmonton Oilers acquired Bjugstad from the Coyotes for minor-league defenceman Michael Kesselring and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin