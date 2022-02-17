Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs' overdose death

Carli Skaggs, the widow of Tyler Skaggs, walks out of a federal court building after testifying in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay is accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher's overdose death. The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in July 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room. (AP Photo/LM Otero)