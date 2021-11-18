CHARLOTTETOWN - Jakub Brabenec had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Cormier scored the game-winner to lead the Charlottetown Islanders to a 7-3 victory over Moncton in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Thursday.
Patrick LeBlanc, Xavier Simoneau, Brett Budgell and Noah Laaouan also scored for the Islanders, who top the Eastern Conference at 13-5-1-0.
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Etienne Morin and Vincent Labelle scored for the Wildcats (10-6-1-1), who gave up six answered goals in the second period.
Jacob Goobie stopped 32 shots for Charlottetown, while Vincent Filion had 11 saves and Thomas Couture turned aside 19 shots for Moncton.
---
SAGUENEENS 6, VOLTIGEURS 3
CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Thomas Belgarde scored both the game-winner and insurance goal to lead Chicoutimi to a victory over Drummondville.
Fabrice Fortin, Jacob Newcombe, Alex Blais and Julien Hebert also scoredfor the Sagueneens, who trailed 3-2 before scoring four goals in the third period.
Kevyn Brassard made 32 saves for Chicoutimi (9-7-0-3), while Francesco Lapenna turned aside 22 shots for Drummondville (8-6-4-0).
---
MOOSEHEADS 5, FOREURS 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Brady James made 47 saves and Mathieu Cataford scored the game-winner in the third period to lead Halifax over Val-D'Or.
Halifax also got goals from Vincent Gauthier, Jordan Dumais, Robert Orr, and Attilio Biasca.
Jason Desruisseaux, William Provost and Jeremy Michel scored for Foreurs, who tied it up with a pair of second-period goals before Halifax (10-6-0-1) pulled away in the third.
William Blackburn made 32 saves for Val-D'Or (7-9-1-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.