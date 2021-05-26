Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women's hockey tournament

Team Sonnet forward Jamie Lee Rattray (47) drives past Team Scotiabank defence Meaghan Mikkelson (12) during Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Secret Dream Gap Tour action at the Seven Chiefs Arena on the Tsuut'ina Nation near Calgary, Alta. in this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dave Holland/PWHPA *MANDATORY CREDIT*