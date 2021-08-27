Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries seeks path to Beijing Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, Kaillie Humphries celebrates after winning with Lolo Jones the two-women's bobsled race at the Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany. Reigning women’s world bobsled champion and three-time Olympic medalist Humphries of the U.S. has asked the International Olympic Committee for a solution that would allow her to compete in this winter’s Beijing Games even though her American citizenship will not be finalized. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)