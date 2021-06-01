Olympic badminton champion Marin injured, won't defend title

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, Carolina Marin of Spain returns a shot to Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan during the semifinal round of the women's singles match in the 2018 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Spanish Olympic badminton champion Marin said Tuesday, June 1, 2021 she will not defend her title at the Tokyo Games because of a knee injury. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf, file)