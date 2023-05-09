Leafs' Rielly, Senators' Tkachuk among nominees for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the stop on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) during second period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Rielly joins Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk among the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn