Curlers Walker and Muyres to focus exclusively on mixed doubles for next quad

Team Walker/Muyres skip Laura Walker, left, makes a shot as third Kirk Muyres sweeps while they play Team Einarson/Gushue at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary on March 24, 2021. Walker and Muyres will be "focusing completely" on the mixed doubles discipline over the next quadrennial as they aim to represent Canada at the 2026 Milan Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh