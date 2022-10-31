Decision at head coach among many off-season tasks facing Redblacks GM Burke

Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce congratulates quarterback Nick Arbuckle (19) after a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2022. After three straight seasons of falling far short of expectations, Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke will have his work cut out for him this off-season. Ottawa finished the 2022 season 4-14-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang