Snyder to buy out other Washington owners, pending approval

FILE - Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before the start of an NFL football game against Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team's minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club. An NFL spokesman confirmed Snyder's application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from owners. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)