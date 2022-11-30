Davies, Zadorsky named Canada Soccer's players of the month for November

Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Thanassis Stavrakis

Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November.

Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal in men's World Cup competition last Sunday in a group stage match against Croatia.

The goal came just 67 seconds into Canada's second game at the World Cup. Canada fell 4-1 to Croatia.

It's the second time the men's team has made it to soccer's biggest event, with the last appearance being in 1986.

Zadorsky helped Canada close out its international season going 1-1 in its away series in Brazil.

The 30-year-old was named Canada's player of the match after contributing a goal in the team's 2-1 win over Brazil on Nov. 11.

Canada Soccer Player of the Month

November 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Shelina Zadorsky

October 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Evelyne Viens

September 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Adriana Leon

August 2022 — Steven Vitória & Sophie Schmidt

July 2022 — Lucas Cavallini & Kailen Sheridan

June 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Janine Beckie

May 2022 — Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan & Samuel Charron

April 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Christine Sinclair

March 2022 — Atiba Hutchinson & Ashley Lawrence

February 2022 — Milan Borjan & Vanessa Gilles

January 2022 — Milan Borjan & Deanne Rose

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.

