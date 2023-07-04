Marie-Philip Poulin ready for new women's pro hockey league

Team Bauer Marie-Philip Poulin, right, checks Team Sonnet Nicole Kosta during first period PWHPA Dream Tour hockey action in Calgary, Monday, May 24, 2021. Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie Philip-Poulin was among players in the Professional Womens' Hockey Players' Association who steadfastly pursued their vision of what a women's pro league should be. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh