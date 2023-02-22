Veteran lineman Neufeld feels culture a powerful element for Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Pat Neufeld speaks to members of media after practice at Leibel Field in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The allure of CFL free agency has been lost upon Pat Neufeld. In each of the last three seasons, the Canadian offensive lineman has signed an extension to remain with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rather hit the open market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu