NHL's 2022-23 season to begin in Europe, first games in Canada come five days later

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) in the first period of an NHL hockey game on April 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL has announced its 2022-23 schedule, with the Predators and Sharks kicking off the season Oct. 7 at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey