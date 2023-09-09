Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, top left, gets off a pass while in the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)