Canadian men's relay team to receive Olympic silver medals at reallocation ceremony

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, centre, stands with teammates after getting the bronze in the final of the men's 4 x 100-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that the team will receive their upgraded Olympic silver medals on Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally receive its silver medals.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that team members Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded medals Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group had initially earned bronze at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

Canada had finished the race in 37.70 seconds, while Britain stopped the clock at 37.51. Italy claimed gold at 37.50 seconds.

China, which had finished fourth at the time, was moved up to bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

